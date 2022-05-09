$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) will announce $2.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.63 billion and the highest is $2.89 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $14.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $1.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.63.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total value of $4,163,466.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,559 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,368. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $23.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $599.77. The stock had a trading volume of 818,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,316. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $677.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $644.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $492.13 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

