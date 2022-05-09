$2.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.89 and the highest is $3.04. Union Pacific reported earnings of $2.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $11.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $11.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.22 to $13.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.74.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.23. The stock had a trading volume of 80,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,174. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $142.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

