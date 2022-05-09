$21.02 Million in Sales Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) to announce $21.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.20 million and the highest is $21.84 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $17.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $84.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.82 million to $86.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $87.07 million, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $91.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 59,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,970. The stock has a market cap of $336.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.29. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.93%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.