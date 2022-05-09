$21.39 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) will post $21.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.87 million and the highest is $24.69 million. argenx reported sales of $320.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $126.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.75 million to $147.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $450.89 million, with estimates ranging from $350.42 million to $568.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of argenx from €350.00 ($368.42) to €370.00 ($389.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

argenx stock traded down $17.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.58. 3,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,844. argenx has a 52-week low of $248.21 and a 52-week high of $356.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in argenx by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of argenx by 133.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in argenx by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,688,000 after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in argenx by 198.1% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

