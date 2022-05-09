$217.39 Million in Sales Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) to post $217.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.60 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $164.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $890.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $833.30 million to $910.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $886.02 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The company had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,400 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,568,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,941,000 after purchasing an additional 147,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 826,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after purchasing an additional 257,573 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.87.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

