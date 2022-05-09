$23.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to announce sales of $23.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.63 billion and the highest is $23.61 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $21.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $94.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.83 billion to $96.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $101.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.12 billion to $105.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 87.2% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 58,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in Bank of America by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 86,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 161,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.37. 51,138,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,724,508. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $293.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

