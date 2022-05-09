23,808 Shares in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Purchased by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of First Business Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 23,773 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 22,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 755 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.27 per share, with a total value of $25,118.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,948.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FBIZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.82. The stock had a trading volume of 39,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,539. The company has a market cap of $294.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.71. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.14.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 27.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

