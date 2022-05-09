$259.59 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) to announce $259.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $263.24 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $225.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $987.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $982.53 million to $991.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on HAE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

NYSE:HAE traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 944,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,743. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.67. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 114.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 108,691 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 367.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,214,000 after acquiring an additional 66,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

