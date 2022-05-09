259 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.18. The stock had a trading volume of 127,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,976. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.56. The company has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.73%.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.80.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

