$26.85 Million in Sales Expected for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) to post sales of $26.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.27 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year sales of $128.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.50 million to $132.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $187.11 million, with estimates ranging from $149.00 million to $232.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Matterport.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTTR. Wedbush cut shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.09.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,185,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $861,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTTR stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,244,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,285,883. Matterport has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14.

About Matterport (Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matterport (MTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.