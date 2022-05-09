$278.30 Million in Sales Expected for Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) to announce $278.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.60 million to $279.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions reported sales of $568.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZWS shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

ZWS traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,627. Zurn Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

In related news, Director Jacques Donavon Butler acquired 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $250,360.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,187.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zurn Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

