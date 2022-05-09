287,822 Shares in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 287,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $64,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,850 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $142,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,626,339 shares of company stock valued at $57,545,871 in the last three months.

SentinelOne stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.97. 53,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363,793. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.31.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

S has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

