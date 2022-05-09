29,600 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. Kroger makes up about 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 41.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,614,000 after purchasing an additional 624,483 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 406.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 52,411 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.95.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,677,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,592,378. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

