$3.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.41. TopBuild reported earnings of $2.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $13.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.61 to $14.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.86 to $17.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.50.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.20. 287,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,603. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $165.01 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after buying an additional 74,805 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,683.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

