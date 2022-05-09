300 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Bought by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after purchasing an additional 311,548 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,095,000 after acquiring an additional 260,031 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2,303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,891,000 after purchasing an additional 202,404 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 949.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,210,000 after acquiring an additional 132,266 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,479,000 after buying an additional 117,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Shares of ITW traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $209.95. 37,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,195. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.25 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

