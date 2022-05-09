30,669 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Purchased by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 610.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,310,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,649 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 509.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,011,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIRI. Morgan Stanley lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.08. 1,071,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,982,809. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

About Sirius XM (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.