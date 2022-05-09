35,350 Shares in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,713,000 after purchasing an additional 236,325 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in LivePerson by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 70,737 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 2,107.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,974 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 1,089.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,229 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.30. 1,331,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,092. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $68.82.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove downgraded LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 9,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $220,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $76,369.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,052 shares of company stock valued at $818,525 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

