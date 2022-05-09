$356.52 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) to post $356.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $342.74 million to $363.90 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $151.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 136.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 140.15%. The company had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 4,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

FSK traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,920. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

