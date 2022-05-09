$364.14 Million in Sales Expected for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) to report sales of $364.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $363.90 million and the highest is $364.38 million. Custom Truck One Source posted sales of $78.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 365.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Custom Truck One Source.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $356.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

CTOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $5.84. 682,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,229. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $14,916,959.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter valued at $225,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 292.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,681 shares during the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 1.5% during the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 806,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 9,950.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 61,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile (Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Custom Truck One Source (CTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.