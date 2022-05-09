$39.32 Million in Sales Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) will report $39.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.44 million and the highest is $40.20 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $84.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $159.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $158.00 million to $160.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $204.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGND. StockNews.com lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.17.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.67 on Friday, hitting $85.81. 3,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,569. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $86.77 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.15. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.