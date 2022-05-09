$39.96 Million in Sales Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $39.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.49 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $36.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $166.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.95 million to $172.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $228.07 million, with estimates ranging from $210.44 million to $245.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

CLVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

CLVS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.85. 159,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,915,478. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. 36.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

