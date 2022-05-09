3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The 3D printing company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. 3D Systems’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. 3D Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

3D Systems stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,959. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDD. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $94,570.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,838 shares of company stock worth $328,804. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,260,719 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 342,347 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 465.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after buying an additional 467,495 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 515,236 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in 3D Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,532 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,484 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

