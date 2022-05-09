$4.62 EPS Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.13 and the lowest is $4.08. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings per share of $6.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $17.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.76 to $19.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.22 to $20.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.44.

NYSE LYB traded down $3.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.33. 45,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,801. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $223,744,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $85,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $86,336,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,206,000 after acquiring an additional 787,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.