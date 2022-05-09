$4.62 EPS Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.13 and the lowest is $4.08. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings per share of $6.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $17.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.76 to $19.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.22 to $20.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.44.

NYSE LYB traded down $3.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.33. 45,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,801. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $223,744,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $85,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $86,336,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,206,000 after acquiring an additional 787,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

