$4.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) to post $4.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.91 billion and the lowest is $4.67 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $4.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $19.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.02 billion to $20.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.69.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK traded up $3.61 on Friday, hitting $124.64. 22,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.55 and a 200-day moving average of $167.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $118.90 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.