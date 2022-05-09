40,598 Shares in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Bought by Timelo Investment Management Inc.

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 40,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Nautilus by 136.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NLS. Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nautilus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

In related news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NLS stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 27,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,544. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $88.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.73. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $18.59.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

