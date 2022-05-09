$439.01 Million in Sales Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) will announce $439.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $511.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $320.45 million. Sunrun posted sales of $401.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunrun.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $122,193.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $89,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,748 shares of company stock worth $1,225,347. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 743.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Sunrun by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RUN traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,317,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,325,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
About Sunrun (Get Rating)
Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.
