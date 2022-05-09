452 Shares in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 513.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock opened at $49.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.73. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

