$475.65 Million in Sales Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) to post sales of $475.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $473.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $477.70 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $541.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.80. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of HELE stock traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $206.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.04. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $189.65 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

