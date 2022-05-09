$5.50 Million in Sales Expected for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARSGet Rating) to post sales of $5.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $33.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $32.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.03 million, with estimates ranging from $3.96 million to $18.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ:TARS traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,632. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 19,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $250,080.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,474,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,350,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

