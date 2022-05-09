$5.97 EPS Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $5.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.51. Cigna posted earnings per share of $5.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $22.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.40 to $22.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $25.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.60 to $26.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.58.

NYSE:CI traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.43. 80,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,060. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cigna by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Cigna by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 15,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.