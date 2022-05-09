50,000 Shares in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Bought by Timelo Investment Management Inc.

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of HPX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in HPX in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HPX in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of HPX in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of HPX during the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HPX during the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,690. HPX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

