5,017 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,017 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,753.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 742,154 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,340 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $74,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.72. The stock had a trading volume of 27,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,294. The firm has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.09.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

