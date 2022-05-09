5,900 Shares in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Bought by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,143,000. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABCB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 351,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,271. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.61. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.97 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

