5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of 5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$2.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$4.25.

VNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a C$4.00 target price on shares of 5N Plus and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.95.

VNP stock opened at C$1.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.18, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.28. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$1.19 and a 52-week high of C$4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42.

5N Plus ( TSE:VNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$81.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.07 million. Equities analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

