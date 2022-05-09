$60.55 Million in Sales Expected for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) will announce $60.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Centerspace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.06 million to $62.90 million. Centerspace posted sales of $46.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerspace will report full-year sales of $243.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.46 million to $250.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $258.30 million, with estimates ranging from $247.40 million to $271.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Centerspace.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

Shares of NYSE:CSR traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.73. 60,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.82, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.04. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $68.19 and a twelve month high of $112.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is presently -470.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Centerspace by 9.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Centerspace by 10.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Centerspace by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Centerspace by 2.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

