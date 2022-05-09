6,168 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.90. 196,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,036,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.15. The firm has a market cap of $270.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,423 shares of company stock valued at $15,816,851 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.