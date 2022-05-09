6,170 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 715.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period.

Shares of RWX stock opened at $30.65 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $38.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

