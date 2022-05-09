67,099 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 67,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,000. Truist Financial makes up approximately 2.8% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 490,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,956,000 after acquiring an additional 210,168 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 41,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.57. 8,960,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,050. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

