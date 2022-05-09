$75.10 Million in Sales Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) will report $75.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the highest is $78.10 million. ChargePoint reported sales of $40.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year sales of $474.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $499.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $727.81 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $800.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChargePoint.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $80.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.85 million.

CHPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,015,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,289,253. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.17. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $426,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 30,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock worth $30,641,403. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linse Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $973,490,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,049,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,825 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,171,000 after purchasing an additional 516,124 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,485,000 after purchasing an additional 488,123 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.