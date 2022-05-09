8,210 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 175,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 58,704 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 28,272 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 113,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 48,657 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $91.66. 58,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,931. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

