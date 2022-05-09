8PAY (8PAY) Price Reaches $0.0162 on Major Exchanges

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $974,962.50 and approximately $72,327.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 92.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00182240 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.30 or 0.00564655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036218 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,279.70 or 1.88767235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

