$92.34 Million in Sales Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) to post $92.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.51 million. DZS posted sales of $82.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full year sales of $394.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $388.55 million to $400.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $432.91 million, with estimates ranging from $420.32 million to $445.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. DZS had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of DZS from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DZS by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after acquiring an additional 200,784 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DZS in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of DZS in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of DZS by 316.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DZS by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 319,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DZSI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. 79,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,947. DZS has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.20 million, a P/E ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.27.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

