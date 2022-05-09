9,300 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Allstate by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.21.

NYSE:ALL traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.96. 1,404,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,325. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.48%.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.