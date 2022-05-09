$983.50 Million in Sales Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) to announce $983.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $969.00 million and the highest is $998.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $899.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AYI. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $165.42. 323,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,667. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $159.57 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

