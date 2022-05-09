AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.92-$14.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.40 billion-$59.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.04 billion.AbbVie also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.38-$3.42 EPS.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.96. 6,944,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,023,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.44.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,423 shares of company stock valued at $15,816,851. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1,260.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

