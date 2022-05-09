Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 94,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SGOL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.86. 65,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.58. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.