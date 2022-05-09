Absolute Software (ABST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Absolute Software to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Absolute Software has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $49.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. On average, analysts expect Absolute Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ABST opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.41 million, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Absolute Software by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Absolute Software by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after buying an additional 203,945 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Absolute Software by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Absolute Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

