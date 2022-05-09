Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,948,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,850 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $18,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABST shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Absolute Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Absolute Software stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.87. 1,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,530. Absolute Software Co. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $49.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently -92.59%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

