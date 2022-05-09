Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.19

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 8477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

The firm has a market cap of C$52.70 million and a PE ratio of -2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.91 and a quick ratio of 16.07.

About Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

