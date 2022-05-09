Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.97. Accenture reported earnings of $2.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $10.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $12.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,374. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 68.2% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 894,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,077,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACN traded down $9.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $286.63. 46,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,454. Accenture has a 52-week low of $276.88 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $181.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

